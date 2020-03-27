Caught on camera: MCSO deputies catch thieving javelinas

A deputy from the Maricopa County Sheriff's office decided to have some fun by filming two javelinas caught burglarizing some goods outside of a Tractor Supply Co. store.

"In tough times, sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh," MCSO officials wrote in a tweet.

In the video, two javelinas can be seen sniffing some goods while an empty, tipped-over trash can lies in the background.

"I'll try to do a traffic stop on 'em, see if they stop," the deputy can be heard saying.

The javelinas scatter after the deputy turns on the siren.

"We've got a runner," the deputy remarks in the video.

