CDC issues 14-day domestic travel advisory for NJ, NY, CT

article

In response to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, the Center for Disease Control has placed a 14-day domestic travel restriction on the three states.

Effective immediately, the CDC urges residents of these states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel, unless they are an employee of critical infrastructure industries.

On Saturday, President Trump told reporters that he was considering calling for a quarantine of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. But after consulting advisors, he decided against the action and instead asked the CDC to issue a travel restriction.

Those in the trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply industries are excused from the travel advisory. A full list of critical infrastructure employees can be found here.

RELATED COVERAGE

Advertisement

Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NJ, NY and CT

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP