Celebration of champions: Cardon Children’s Medical Center honors toddler

Doctors at Cardon Medical Center say Gabe Cerdhe is a fighter.

In his short life, he's successfully recovered from three open-heart surgeries and that alone deserves an award fit for a champion.

"In Gabe's short 21 months, he's taught me more about resilience and encouragement and facing those daily struggles that he faces head-on in stride," Christy Riddle said.

Gabe may be tiny, but every day he proves he is mightier than anything his little body may put him through.

"We are just super grateful. It's been one miracle after the next and every surgery we went through is just one of those moments when they talk to you about the risks and everything with everyone's prayers and faith," said Gabe's father, Israel Cerdhe.

Gabe has already had a few difficult procedures in under two years and the fight isn't over. He has at least one surgery left to go by the time he's 3-years-old.

So to honor him and his fight, he is the first to receive the "Celebration of Champion" award by Cardon Medical Center.

Advertisement

"He's overcome every hurdle that we put in front of him," Israel said. "He struggled with oxygenation, feeding and things like that and then just like that one day he'll pick up and move on."

As Gabe continues to overcome -- like a champion.