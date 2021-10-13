'Celebration of Life' to be held for Miya Marcano on Wednesday

article

Loved ones of Miya Marcano are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the 19-year-old. A Celebration of Life will be held for the Valencia College student on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement maintains they only had one person of interest in the case: a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex who had reportedly used a key FOB to access her room the same day she went missing.

Last week, the family of Miya released a recording of a confrontation with Armando Caballero, the prime suspect in her murder. Caballero denied he was a stalker after one of Miya’s relatives said there was evidence of his obsession with the 19-year-old.

He was later found dead of an apparent suicide.

Miya’s tied-up body was found at an abandoned apartment complex on the other side of town.

The Marcano family released details about her funeral arrangements. Miya will be laid to rest in South Florida, in her hometown of Cooper City.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cooper City Church of God. A funeral will take place Thursday morning with a burial immediately following.

Miya’s parents have also formally launched the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation to help families of missing persons.

In lieu of sending flowers, they request that donations be made at the foundation’s website.

