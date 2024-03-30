Expand / Collapse search
Chance Perdomo dies: 'Gen V' star killed in motorcycle crash

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2024 3:31pm MST
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
GettyImages-1500661131.jpg article

FILE - Chance Perdomo attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Chance Perdomo has died in a motorcycle accident. The 27-year-old actor was best known for roles in Gen V, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the After franchise. 

"We can’t quite wrap our heads around this," Gen V producers wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense," the statement continued. "We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Perdomo’s most recent role was as Andre Anderson in Gen V, a Prime Video action comedy series and spin-off of The Boys. Deadline reports that season 2 will be delayed because of Perdomo’s death.

His family provided the following statement to PEOPLE and Deadline: 

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

They didn't release any additional information about his death. 

MORE: Remembering actor Louis Gossett Jr.

Before Gen V, Perdomo starred as Ambrose Spellman in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time."