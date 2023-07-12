Expand / Collapse search
Chandler 18-year-old competing in Japan for yo-yo world championship

By
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's an art of perfection.

"Just little mistakes can make all the difference," Hunter Feuerstein said.

Tricks strung together.

"Every little movement requires so much precision," Feuerstein said.

Just don't ask for the trick's name.

"There probably aren't enough words in the English language to be able to describe every trick that can be done with a yo-yo," Feuerstein said.

This is yo-yo.

"I'm probably practicing two-to-three hours a day, sometimes more," Feuerstein said.

Chandler 18-year-old Feuerstein's yo-yo story started at age 8. His mom took him to the library where a professional yo-yo player was teaching tricks.

"Mom, don't force me to do this," Feuerstein recalled.

She did.

Chandler man competing for yo-yo world championship

One of the single best yoyo slingers in the world lives in Chandler. FOX 10s Steve Nielsen reports.

"I'm still doing it 10 years later," he said.

Now, he's an international star – an Arizona kid competing to be the best in the world.

"I'll be competing for the world title in Osaka, Japan next month," he said.

He finished second nationally… one minor mistake derailed him. 

"I did a trick like this right? And it accidentally slipped off my finger and dropped into a knot… so not doing that trick this time!" he said. 

His professional yo-yo career has led to his own yo-yo line at the yo-yo factory. It's called The Spotlight, and like any profession, it has its dangers.

"Yeah, that's what happens after 10 years of doing this," he said.

He teaches private lessons.

"Once your arms [are] here, just flick your wrist. That's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to me," he said.

Feuerstein's a pro, and he's hoping to bring Arizona a world championship. Hunter's reminder is if you have a true passion, even if you let it go, it will always come back again.