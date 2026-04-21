Chandler neighborhood dispute turns violent; plane makes emergency landing in Mesa | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Multi-year neighborhood dispute turns violent in the East Valley; camera captures emergency landing in Mesa; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
1. Plane makes emergency landing on Mesa roadway
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A plane landed on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street on April 21 after the aircraft suffered an inflight mechanical problem, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department said.
2. East Valley neighborhood dispute turns violent
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A seven-year neighborhood dispute in Chandler has escalated into targeted gunfire and property damage, involving multiple residents on North Delaware Street.
3. Shocking allegations against Arizona senior care facility worker
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An Arizona man is accused of multiple offenses, according to court documents, amid allegations he touched a woman with dementia inappropriately at a care facility.
4. Catch the light show tonight!
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Stargazers, get ready to watch one of the world’s oldest known meteor showers as the Lyrid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night. How to see the celestial show
5. Latest on Iran
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On the eve of the end of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, President Donald Trump announced the two-week pause will continue as talks between the two nations continue.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It was another day of unseasonable temperatures for Phoenix. Meanwhile, parts of the state are dealing with winds and elevated fire danger.
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