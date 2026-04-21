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Chandler neighborhood dispute turns violent; plane makes emergency landing in Mesa | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  April 21, 2026 6:36pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Multi-year neighborhood dispute turns violent in the East Valley; camera captures emergency landing in Mesa; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

1. Plane makes emergency landing on Mesa roadway

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Plane makes emergency landing on canal bank near Mesa intersection
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Plane makes emergency landing on canal bank near Mesa intersection

A plane landed on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street on April 21 after the aircraft suffered an inflight mechanical problem, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department said.

2. East Valley neighborhood dispute turns violent

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Chandler neighborhood dispute escalates into alleged recurring, targeted gunfire
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Chandler neighborhood dispute escalates into alleged recurring, targeted gunfire

A seven-year neighborhood dispute in Chandler has escalated into targeted gunfire and property damage, involving multiple residents on North Delaware Street.

3. Shocking allegations against Arizona senior care facility worker

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Arizona man accused of molesting woman with dementia
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Arizona man accused of molesting woman with dementia

An Arizona man is accused of multiple offenses, according to court documents, amid allegations he touched a woman with dementia inappropriately at a care facility.

4. Catch the light show tonight!

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Look up tonight as the Lyrid meteor shower peaks - How to see the celestial show
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Look up tonight as the Lyrid meteor shower peaks - How to see the celestial show

Stargazers, get ready to watch one of the world’s oldest known meteor showers as the Lyrid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night. How to see the celestial show

5. Latest on Iran

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Iran latest: Trump extends ceasefire, blockade remains in effect
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Iran latest: Trump extends ceasefire, blockade remains in effect

On the eve of the end of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, President Donald Trump announced the two-week pause will continue as talks between the two nations continue.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/21/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/21/26

It was another day of unseasonable temperatures for Phoenix. Meanwhile, parts of the state are dealing with winds and elevated fire danger.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews