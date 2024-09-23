Chandler proclaims Sept. 23 as Preston Lord Day to honor the teen killed at a Halloween party

The city of Chandler proclaimed Sept. 23 as Preston Lord Day.

He's the teen who was badly beaten at a Queen Creek Halloween party last year on Oct. 28 and died two days later.

The teen's life is being celebrated at The Stillery in Chandler on Monday night. He would have turned 17 on Sept. 23.

A lot went into planning for this special day.

Family and friends set up a backdrop with Preston's name and picture. There are several orange balloons and orange ribbons as that was the teen's favorite color.

The event started around 5 p.m., and there was a butterfly release in his honor. The event is complete with speakers, live country music and fellowship.

Seven people have been charged in Preston's death. His loss is part of a larger movement to crack down on teen violence in the east Valley.

Since his death, the community has shown their love and support to the Lord family by participating in memorial walks, speaking out at city council meetings and wearing Preston's favorite color.