Chandler toddler dies after being pulled from pool; AZ man given very lengthy sentence | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 19, 2025 6:35pm MST
PHOENIX - From a sad update on an incident that happened in the East Valley to why a man was given a prison sentence that is over a century long, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 19, 2025.

1. Sad update on Chandler toddler pulled from pool

Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool
Six days after being pulled from a Chandler home's pool, Trigg Kiser, 3, tragically died, the police department said.

2. Calls for changes after video shows Arizona prison attack

Video of Arizona prison attack using padlocks has reform advocate calling for changes
FOX 10 obtained new video of an Arizona prison fight where inmates used padlocks to hurt other inmates. It happened inside the same prison where several inmates were murdered in April.

3. Arizona man to spend a long time behind bars

Arizona man sentenced to over a century in prison for sexually exploiting minors
A Chino Valley man has been given a long prison sentence for sexual misconduct-related crimes, according to officials with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

4. Tragedy at the Grand Canyon

Washington man dies while attempting rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon
A 74-year-old Washington man died while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

5. Phone threat prompted northern Arizona college lockdown

Threat made via phone call prompted Yavapai College campus lockdown
Officials with Yavapai College have released details surrounding an incident that prompted its seven campuses to go into lockdown on the morning of May 19.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s to begin the week in Phoenix
A sunny and warm start to the week in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

