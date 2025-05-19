Chandler toddler dies after being pulled from pool; AZ man given very lengthy sentence | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a sad update on an incident that happened in the East Valley to why a man was given a prison sentence that is over a century long, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 19, 2025.
1. Sad update on Chandler toddler pulled from pool
Six days after being pulled from a Chandler home's pool, Trigg Kiser, 3, tragically died, the police department said.
2. Calls for changes after video shows Arizona prison attack
FOX 10 obtained new video of an Arizona prison fight where inmates used padlocks to hurt other inmates. It happened inside the same prison where several inmates were murdered in April.
3. Arizona man to spend a long time behind bars
A Chino Valley man has been given a long prison sentence for sexual misconduct-related crimes, according to officials with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.
4. Tragedy at the Grand Canyon
A 74-year-old Washington man died while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim at the Grand Canyon, officials said.
5. Phone threat prompted northern Arizona college lockdown
Officials with Yavapai College have released details surrounding an incident that prompted its seven campuses to go into lockdown on the morning of May 19.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A sunny and warm start to the week in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.