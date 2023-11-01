Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Scottsdale on Oct. 31, you should check the tickets you got!

According to a spokesperson with the Arizona Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket with multiplier that is worth $30,000 was purchased on Oct. 31. The ticket was purchased at a business called Convenient Corner Market, which is located near 92nd Street and Cactus Road.

The Arizona Lottery website states that any tickets matching four of the five white balls, in addition to matching the Mega Ball, will win $10,000. The prize is multiplied by the "megaplier" number selected in the drawing the ticket was sold for, if the megaplier option was purchased for that ticket.

The winning numbers for Oct. 31's Mega Millions drawing are 14, 35, 37, 55, and 70. The Mega Ball is 15, and the megaplier selected is 3.

The odds of winning $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing, according to Arizona Lottery officials, are 1 in 931,001. Overall, the odds of winning any cash prize are 1 in 24.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set to take place on Nov. 3.

Good luck!

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Where the ticket was sold