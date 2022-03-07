Check your ticket! Phoenix Circle K sold $1 million Powerball ticket, Arizona Lottery officials say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Lottery say a store in west Phoenix sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.
According to a brief statement, the ticket, which was for the Powerball drawing on March 5, was sold at a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Butler Drive, south of the intersection of Dunlap and the I-17. Lottery officials did not otherwise say when the ticket was sold.
The ticket, according to lottery officials, matched all five numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.
The winning numbers for the March 5 Powerball drawing are: 8, 23, 37, 52, 63. The Powerball is 13.
