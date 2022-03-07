Crews working to contain brush fire north of Casa Grande

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire that is burning north of Casa Grande on March 7.

Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire that is burning north of Casa Grande.

Gila River Police say the fire is burning near Highway 87 and Olberg Road. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Traffic in the area may be disrupted due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

