Chick-fil-A limiting sauces to customers amid industry-wide supply chain issues

Say goodbye to that extra Chick-fil-A sauce -- at least for now.

Chick-fil-A is reportedly limiting the number of sauces that customers can receive with their meals amid industry-wide supply chain shortages.

According to an email sent to customers and obtained by WTRF , Chick-fil-A will limit customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this," Chick-fil-A said in its email, per WTRF.

The company’s decision to limit the number of sauces per customer comes about a week after it announced that it may start running out of sauces.

On May 4, Chick-fil-A posted an alert on its website titled: "Industrywide Supply Chain Shortages."

In a statement provided to Fox News, a spokesperson said that the company is working to fix the issue.

"Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces," the spokesperson said. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience."

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only restaurant chain suffering from supply chain shortages.

Moe’s Southwest Grill , McAllister’s Deli and sandwich chain Schlotzsky’s have all announced that some items may be temporarily unavailable because of the supply chain shortages.

