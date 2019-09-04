Child advocates say all cars should include warning system to prevent hot car deaths

A Gilbert family is left heartbroken after their three-year-old girl was left in a hot car and later died.

Police are still investigating the case, and it's unknown at this point if charges will be filed. On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a home near on the 2900 block of E. Vaughn, where they found the little girl One neighbor, who is a nurse, tried to do CPR on the child, but she was pronounced dead later at the hospital

The child's death marks the 39th case of a child dying in a hot car nationwide in 2019. An advocate with kidsandcars.org said most hot car deaths are accidents when the adult responsible changes his or her routine.

"This is exactly how it happens," said Dawn Peabody. "In our situation, my daughter would have normally gone to work with me, but because of the change of routine, she was with my husband in a vehicle the children normally did not ride in. When my husband got home, because of muscle memory, he did exactly what he'd normally do on a Saturday, hopped out of the car to play with the children. It was an hour later when someone asked 'Where is Maya?' 'She was at work with mama' and thought about it, looked through the house and realized he forgot to take her out of the family vehicle."

Kidsandcars.org officials said in 2018 alone, there were 53 child deaths in hot cars, an all-time high since 1990. Meanwhile, Gilbert Police officials have tips to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

• Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away

• Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone usage

• Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or to child care

• Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late

• Put your cell phone, bag, purse or some other item in the back seat, so you check your back seat when you arrive at your destination