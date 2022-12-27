Child badly hurt in 2-car crash in Phoenix near Sky Harbor airport, fire department says

article

A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash near Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to the area of 22nd and Washington streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a crash on Dec. 27. At the scene, a van was on its side and a truck was lodged into the bottom of it.

The child is in critical condition and Phoenix Police are investigating.

Details about what led up to the crash haven't been released.

No more information is available.