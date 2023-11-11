Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says

A child is dead and a man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chandler on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Chandler Firefighters responded to a crash near Loop 101 and Ray Road for reports of a crash around 11 a.m. When they got there, they found a child, man and woman who had been hit by a car.

The child, a 9-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the hospital. The man was taken to a trauma center and the woman didn't want medical help.

Chandler Police say two cars crashed during a left-turn incident. One of the cars went up onto the sidewalk and hit the victims.

"No impairment is suspected on the drivers involved," police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: