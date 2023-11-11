Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A child is dead and a man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chandler on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Chandler Firefighters responded to a crash near Loop 101 and Ray Road for reports of a crash around 11 a.m. When they got there, they found a child, man and woman who had been hit by a car.
The child, a 9-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the hospital. The man was taken to a trauma center and the woman didn't want medical help.
Chandler Police say two cars crashed during a left-turn incident. One of the cars went up onto the sidewalk and hit the victims.
"No impairment is suspected on the drivers involved," police said.
No more information is available.