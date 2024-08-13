Child dies in I-10 crash; voters to decide on abortion rights l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A child was killed in a rollover crash south of Phoenix; Arizona voters will decide on abortion in the November election, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 13.
1. Deadly crash on I-10
A child was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday along Interstate 10 near State Route 347.
2. Abortion in Arizona latest
The Arizona secretary of state’s office said Monday that it had certified 577,971 signatures — far above the required number that the coalition supporting the ballot measure had to submit in order to put the question before voters.
3. Man groped woman at U of A: PD
Police say 41-year-old Henry Yanez groped a woman on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. Yanez was arrested and is banned from all university property.
4. Bear mauls toddler
A black bear in Montana was captured and euthanized after mauling a 3-year-old child at a private campground near Red Lodge.
5. Unexpected "prize" found inside claw machine
Employees at a mini golf course in Pennsylvania made a shocking discovery when they spotted an unusual "prize" inside a claw machine.
Today's weather
In Phoenix, we'll see sunny skies with a high near 108°F. There will be a very slim chance of rain – about 5%.