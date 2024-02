A child has been taken to the hospital, Glendale Police say, after a water-related incident.

The incident happened in the area of Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue. Not much detail is available, but police did say police officers and firefighters responded to the area at around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a child in a pool. The child was subsequently taken to the hospital.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates)

Area where the incident happened