Child rescued from mobile home fire, tragic update in National Guards shooting | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a Thanksgiving inferno at a mobile home in Phoenix, to the tragic update in the shooting of two National Guard members in D.C., here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
1. Fire displaces 3 in Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
A mobile home fire in Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning displaced three people, including a 10-year-old girl.
2. One of the National Guard members dies day after attack near White House
President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members who were shot during what authorities are calling an ambush, has died.
3. Gilbert police arrest man in deadly September collision
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal September collision that killed rideshare driver Nicole Snell, her passenger Marisa Jorgenson, and Snell's dog.
4. Thanksgiving tradition honors late Scottsdale football coach
A Thanksgiving Day flag football game is held annually to honor the life of former Notre Dame Prep coach Scot Bemis.
5. The suspect with CIA ties from Afghanistan in custody
Ramanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is accused of opening fire on two National Guard members. Lakanwal was part of a CIA-associated unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
A look at your Thanksgiving weather
Thanksgiving started out warmer-than-normal, but temps drop into the 50s across the state for the evening. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has your holiday forecast.
