Child wandering in daycare parking lot, girl pulled from Lake Havasu: this week's top stories

Our top stories this week include a story about a child reportedly found wandering outside a daycare after being dropped off, as well as a California girl being pulled from Lake Havasu and fighting for her life.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between May 27 and June 2.

1. 'Thought the worst-case scenario': Parents say their son was found in daycare's parking lot

2. Girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Lake Havasu, sheriff's office says

3. Mesa, Phoenix police investigate 'horrific' shootings: 4 dead, 1 hurt, suspect caught

4. Glendale car crash kills 15-year-old, injures 3 other teens

5. Glendale kidnapping, armed robbery caught on camera

6. Details on missing Daniel Robinson case made public by Buckeye Police, investigation continues

7. Travel to the top 10 bluest waters in the US to relax and unwind

8. Fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Peoria arrested in Mexico

9. Man shot by security guard at north Phoenix gas station

10. Mulch fire in Mesa now contained, but it's still sending smoke into the air