Child wandering in daycare parking lot, girl pulled from Lake Havasu: this week's top stories

Crime Files: Armed robbery caught on video; new Daniel Robinson details
Our top stories this week include a story about a child reportedly found wandering outside a daycare after being dropped off, as well as a California girl being pulled from Lake Havasu and fighting for her life.
Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between May 27 and June 2.
1. 'Thought the worst-case scenario': Parents say their son was found in daycare's parking lot
Featured
An East Valley family is shaken up after their three-year-old son was found wandering alone in a parking lot after being dropped off at daycare.
2. Girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Lake Havasu, sheriff's office says
Featured
A young girl from California was found four feet underwater in Lake Havasu on Saturday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.
3. Mesa, Phoenix police investigate 'horrific' shootings: 4 dead, 1 hurt, suspect caught
Featured
Five separate shootings, four people killed, another person injured, and a 20-year-old man is behind bars. The Mesa and Phoenix Police departments are investigating the shootings they believe are all connected.
4. Glendale car crash kills 15-year-old, injures 3 other teens
Featured
On June 1, Glendale Police say they have found the white truck that they say was involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.
5. Glendale kidnapping, armed robbery caught on camera
Featured
A $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed robbery and kidnapping suspect in Glendale.
6. Details on missing Daniel Robinson case made public by Buckeye Police, investigation continues
Featured
The Buckeye Police Department released an updated missing persons report for geologist Daniel Robinson who disappeared in June 2021. In the updated report, investigators released information not yet previously made public.
7. Travel to the top 10 bluest waters in the US to relax and unwind
Featured
The top 10 findings include locations in Alaska, Florida and many states in between.
8. Fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Peoria arrested in Mexico
Featured
Gilberto Buitimea Bacasegua, 52, was accused in March 2016 of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and kidnapping.
9. Man shot by security guard at north Phoenix gas station
Featured
Witnesses said they could see that the man had a gun strapped to a holster at his waist. At one point during the argument, it looked like the man was adjusting his waistband, and the security guard opened fire.
10. Mulch fire in Mesa now contained, but it's still sending smoke into the air
Featured
Crews have contained a large mulch fire that was burning in Mesa near Elliot and Sossaman Roads.