Cinderella Affair holds 24th annual prom dress giveaway in Tempe

The Brief The Cinderella Affair is holding its 24th annual prom dress giveaway on March 1 and 29. The giveaway will be held at the Dixxon Flannel Co. warehouse in Tempe.



Prom season is coming up and this weekend, girls in the Valley can get a dress for free.

Why you should care:

"It’s not necessarily for why you think. I mean, any girl can come. You don’t have to have a financial need, but most of them do, and so they’re coming here because proms become very expensive. They can come here and have a variety they won’t find in the department store," said Audrey Cowley, chair of the Cinderella Affair.

With 6,000 dresses of all different sizes available, the 24th annual dress giveaway was almost not possible when the organization found themselves without a space to hold the giveaway.

"Everybody was so sad. The seamstress that helps out, we were all like, ‘I can’t believe this is over,’" Cowley said.

That's until Christine Villa, CFO of Dixxon Flannel Co., overheard about their situation and wanted to help.

She was already familiar with their work after donating her daughter's prom dresses in the past.

"We really didn’t want to see them go somewhere where they weren’t going be used, so we found out about Cinderella Affair and donated to them. We were super excited when we found out that they were looking for a new home because we have this amazing space," Villa said.

They're using a 25,000-square-foot space at Dixxon Flannel Co.'s warehouse in Tempe. It will now be the host site for high school girls to try on dresses and shop.

"It’s going to be different. We’re going to have pop music on. It’s going to be high energy. It’s just going to be a fun place to be," Cowley said.

Dates & times:

Girls can shop on March 1 and March 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dixxon Flannel Co. warehouse is in Tempe at 7200 S. Priest Drive.