Circle K Fuel Day: Get discounted gas, food, drinks on Aug. 31

Circle K has announced another Fuel Day just in time for Labor Day weekend, but drivers will need to act fast.

More than 5,000 locations nationwide will be offering 30 cents off per gallon on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The discount is only being offered between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Drivers can also sign up for a Circle K debit card to save another 10 cents per gallon at any time.

Some other deals are being offered today as well:

50% off hot foods and dispensed drinks from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

50% off car washes all day

50% off on electric vehicle charging

Learn more here: https://www.circlek.com/circle-k-day

Additionally, if you use Fry's Fuel Points to get a discount on gas, today is the last day that points will be redeemable at Circle K stations in Arizona.