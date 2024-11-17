City of Surprise getting ahead of homeless encampment ordinance

The Brief Surprise Police are getting ahead of Arizona Prop 312, which says people setting up long-term housing in public spaces no longer can. Surprise City Councilor Jack Hastings set the ordinance in Surprise into motion, and we asked him about the goals and resources of enforcement. "We are trying to create opportunities for people to come to Surprise and one of those things that people look for is they want a clean, safe city and streets, and they want people following the law," Hastings said.



The crackdown on homeless camps is stretching from the inner city to the suburbs and now the city of Surprise has started its own program to clear the streets.

A new ordinance, Arizona Proposition 312 which passed in the November election, restricts urban camping in the city.

What that means is anyone setting up long-term housing or living in public spaces like parks can no longer do so.

Surprise City Councilor Jack Hastings helped set the ordinance into motion and we asked him about the goals and resources of the enforcement.

It allows property owners to get tax refunds for money they’ve spent due to local governments failing to enforce laws against illegal camping. The City of Surprise is getting ahead of the issue.

He is also the Surprise City Councilman representative for District 5.

Ordinance 2024-30 passed unanimously, making it against the law in Surprise to set up a homeless camp, wash in a public fountain, or urinate and defecate in public.

It's an ordinance the US Supreme Court allowed in June of this year.

"This isn't necessarily just the end all, be all, right? This is not the first thing we're going to be doing, but it does empower our law enforcement to take action after certain other things have been unsuccessful," said Hastings.

The Surprise Police Department is heading the effort

"It’s a partnership between myself and community services, and so what we have gone with is accountability with services," said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña.

"We have a responsibility to our residents and to our taxpayers to have safe, clean, streets," added Hastings.

Surprise residents like Jerry McDowell, want to be able to enjoy the public spaces their tax dollars go towards.

"I’m a mail carrier. I live in Phoenix and I see it all the time. They need to help the homeless population. We need more places for them to go to than to congregate where my grandchildren play," said McDowell.

"Just because, you know, we don't have thousands of homeless here doesn't mean we can't get out in front of the situation to get ahead of it," Hastings said.

Critics of Prop 312 argue local leaders need to expand affordable housing options, not criminal enforcement.

Issuing a citation for a misdemeanor is the last option. At that point, those who are unhoused still have the option to accept resources instead of being cited.