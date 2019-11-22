Classes canceled at McClintock High School due to water main break
TEMPE, Ariz. - Classes at McClintock High School have been canceled on Friday due to a water main break.
According to a spokesperson with the Tempe Union High School District, repairs on the water main are expected to be completed soon and school is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 25.
McClintock High School is located near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.
Parents and students have already been notified of the closure.