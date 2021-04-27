Clergy sex abuse probe launched by Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Tuesday, April 27 a statewide initiative, led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), with support from district attorneys, survivor groups, and crime victim services professionals, which will review reports of clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin.

Survivors, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about the church’s response to abuse are encouraged to report clergy and faith leader abuse online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

A news release from Kaul's office says this initiative will include an independent and thorough review of sexual abuse committed by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin, no matter when that abuse occurred.

Through this initiative, DOJ will provide survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse with a safe and confidential means to obtain support from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services and referrals to available services.

The initiative also will provide a confidential means for:

Survivors to report sexual abuse by clergy and faith leaders;

Others who have witnessed, know about, or suspect such abuse to report it; and

People to report what they know about the response to or concealment of abuse by clergy and faith leaders

Advertisement

Clergy sex assault probe launched by Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul

The DOJ will gather information directly from survivors and their family, friends, and advocates through the contact number identified above and an online submission form at the website identified above. DOJ also hopes to receive documents and information from dioceses and religious orders in Wisconsin. As part of the review, victim advocates and/or sensitive crimes investigators may follow up with survivors to conduct trauma-informed interviews. To the extent that further investigation is necessary to support potential prosecutions, with the victim’s consent DOJ will refer those cases to local law enforcement and district attorneys

Kaul was joined at a news conference in Madison by district attorneys from various counties in the state, including Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

"Such an initiative demonstrates a profound commitment to all victims of sexual violence in our state. Most importantly, it is indicative of Attorney General Kaul’s commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads," said Peter Isely, Nate’s Mission Program Director and founding member of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

Peter Isely

Kaul held meetings with church leadership on Monday. In requests for an interview, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on Monday told FOX6 News it would be premature to comment until after Kaul announced his investigation.

Jerry Topczewski, Chief of Staff to the Archbishop, issued the following statement in a news release Tuesday:

"We were part of a meeting with the Attorney General on Monday. It is important to note the Attorney General is talking about a review of historical cases, not any new reports or cases.

"The Church takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously and has put in place many prevention, education and accountability correctives during the past 20 years.

"Although we will take a look at the specific details of the Attorney General’s request when it is received, we have concerns about the negative impact this could have on abuse survivors, because the publicity has the potential to re-victimize individuals.

"There is no evidence that the Church as a whole and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee have not already taken all possible steps in addressing issues surrounding clergy sexual abuse. We also do not understand the legal basis for the inquiry. We also question why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.

"The Church has already voluntarily provided the names of perpetrators and has made the correctives necessary to do whatever is possible to make sure this can never happen again.

"Over the past 20 years, no institution in the United States has done more to combat the evil of sexual abuse of a minor than the Catholic Church. We know there have been mistakes made in how some cases were handled in the past, but today the Church has become a model of how this issue is addressed, including oversight, background checks, training, safe environment education and prevention, and outreach to abuse survivors."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Awake Milwaukee Executive Director Sara Larson issued this statement:

"As committed Catholics, we are heartbroken and outraged over the abuse that has taken place in our Church, and we welcome the Attorney General investigation as an opportunity to better understand what has happened in the past - and what is happening today. While we recognize that the process and findings of this investigation may be painful for Catholics, we believe that transformation and healing are only possible when we know the whole truth. Our Catholic faith compels us to work for justice and act in solidarity with those who are suffering, so we commit to stand with all victim-survivors and we hope that this investigation brings them some measure of justice and peace."