CMPD officers reunite owner with puppy stolen in car

It's probably one of the best things you'll see all day: A woman's puppy was in her car when it was stolen. Today, a CMPD officer was able to reunite the dog with her owner and it's giving us all the feels.

Police say the woman's car was stolen on Feb. 1. A chocolate lab puppy named Ruby was inside at the time.

In a heartwarming moment, the officers on the case, Det. Albanese and Det. Morell, were absolutely thrilled to be able to reunite Ruby with her owner.

Welcome home Ruby!