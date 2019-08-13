Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans

article

Coca-Cola is giving its Dasani water brand a green makeover.

The water will be sold in aluminum cans in the northeast U.S. beginning in September, with plans to expand nationwide in 2020.

“Today’s announcement is the largest sustainability initiative in the history of the DASANI brand,” said Lauren King, Brand Director, DASANI. “It’s rooted in providing sustainable options for our consumers, while doubling down on our commitment to minimize our impact on the environment."

Coca-Cola says you will still see some bottles, but the company is reducing the amount of plastic used to produce them using a process called light-weighting.

Pepsi is launching a similar initiative with it's Aquafina brand.