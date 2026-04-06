Cockfighting ring bust results in arrests; Records show off-duty cop's plan at ICE walkout | Nightly Roundup

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Arrests made following cockfighting ring bust over the weekend; latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 6, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie returns to the Today show

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 65 latest updates

Special Report: Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie

2. Massive cockfighting ring bust in AZ yields arrests

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3. Trump's social post prompts 25th Amendment talks for some lawmakers

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4. Records show off-duty cop's plan at anti-ICE walkout

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5. AZ woman to spend decades behind bars

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