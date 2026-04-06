Cockfighting ring bust results in arrests; Records show off-duty cop's plan at ICE walkout | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arrests made following cockfighting ring bust over the weekend; latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 6, 2026.
1. Savannah Guthrie returns to the Today show
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Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 65 latest updates
Special Report: Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie
2. Massive cockfighting ring bust in AZ yields arrests
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Maricopa County deputies arrested eight people after raiding an active cockfighting ring in the West Valley over the weekend.
3. Trump's social post prompts 25th Amendment talks for some lawmakers
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Several lawmakers are saying President Trump’s Easter message about Iran is cause for his removal, and want the 25th Amendment invoked. Here’s what to know about the procedure.
4. Records show off-duty cop's plan at anti-ICE walkout
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A Chandler police report alleges Sgt. Dusten Mullen told officers his "legitimate plan" was to let juvenile protesters assault him so they could be arrested.
5. AZ woman to spend decades behind bars
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Kelly Rae Smith, 45, was caught on video sexually assaulting children that she babysat and engaging in sexual acts with a service dog, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office said.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting a sunny few days, with warm temperatures to boot until this weekend.
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