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Cockfighting ring bust results in arrests; Records show off-duty cop's plan at ICE walkout | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 6, 2026 6:30pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arrests made following cockfighting ring bust over the weekend; latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 6, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie returns to the Today show

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'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom
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'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 65 latest updates

Special Report: Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie

2. Massive cockfighting ring bust in AZ yields arrests

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8 arrested in massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley
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8 arrested in massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley

Maricopa County deputies arrested eight people after raiding an active cockfighting ring in the West Valley over the weekend.

3. Trump's social post prompts 25th Amendment talks for some lawmakers

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What is the 25th Amendment? Trump criticized over Easter Iran message
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What is the 25th Amendment? Trump criticized over Easter Iran message

Several lawmakers are saying President Trump’s Easter message about Iran is cause for his removal, and want the 25th Amendment invoked. Here’s what to know about the procedure.

4. Records show off-duty cop's plan at anti-ICE walkout

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‘Let them all assault me’: Records show armed, off-duty Phoenix cop's plan at student anti-ICE walkout
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‘Let them all assault me’: Records show armed, off-duty Phoenix cop's plan at student anti-ICE walkout

A Chandler police report alleges Sgt. Dusten Mullen told officers his "legitimate plan" was to let juvenile protesters assault him so they could be arrested.

5. AZ woman to spend decades behind bars

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Arizona woman gets over 50 years in prison for sexual assault, bestiality
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Arizona woman gets over 50 years in prison for sexual assault, bestiality

Kelly Rae Smith, 45, was caught on video sexually assaulting children that she babysat and engaging in sexual acts with a service dog, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office said.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/6/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/6/26

We're expecting a sunny few days, with warm temperatures to boot until this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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