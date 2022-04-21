Cocoa mom denies calling in high school bomb threat

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
14
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:13 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Cocoa mom denies calling in high school bomb threat

By Connor Hansen
Published 
Updated April 22, 2022 8:34AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Cocoa mom denies calling in high school bomb threat

A woman accused of calling in a bomb threat to Cocoa High School is denying that she had anything to do with it.

COCOA, Fla. - In February, students had to leave Cocoa High School because of a bomb threat.

Months later, police say they connected the threat to a school parent, Anaya Smith.

"It was just total shock," Smith told FOX 35 after getting out of jail. "Especially when you’re sitting in there, and you know you haven’t done anything wrong."

The threat came in the form of a voicemail allegedly riddled with obscenities saying the school better start feeding their children better, or the caller would blow it up.

"I don’t even talk like that," Smith said. "Anybody who knows me knows I don’t talk that way."

Police say they linked the threat to Smith with her phone number.

RELATED: Mom accused of making bomb threat to Cocoa school over child's food portions, report states

But Smith says the number in their report isn't hers.

The report also references a student who had been arguing with a cafeteria worker asking for more food.

Police say Smith is that student's legal guardian, but she says she's never heard of the kid named in the case.

"Simple fact checking could have eliminated all of this," said Andrea Johnson, Anaya's sister. "One arrest could ruin somebody’s life. Not her life. I will make sure."

"Some of the damage has already been done, because social media is forever," Smith said. "It’s always going to be out there."

FOX 35 reached out to police after business hours Thursday, and so far they haven't responded to Anaya's claims.

After calling the phone number listed in the police report, a message said it's no longer in service.