Coconino County's Sherp rescue vehicle is something you might have never seen before

A new rescue vehicle will help Coconino County first responders reach people in more locations than they ever could.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has a new truck and it's probably like nothing you've ever seen before.

It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle and we got a first-hand look at it.

It's called the Sherp and the UTV was invented by a Ukrainian company to overcome serious terrain.

During the summer months, Coconino County search and rescue crews say this new Sherp can help save people stuck out on bodies of water.

"It floats on the tires and they hold 800 liters of air, so they're absolutely giant," said Deputy Sam Lehman.

Late in the monsoon season and wintertime is when this beast will really come in handy.

"You can put this thing in six-to-eight-feet of mud and it's gonna crawl right through it," Lehman said. "Then if you're going through the mud and hit the snow and ice, it's gonna keep on going."

Part of a $525,000 state grant went toward purchasing this vehicle and training to operate the Sherp meant a trip out to Minnesota.

The vehicle itself cost $203,000.

"They gave us the down and dirty driver's training for it," Lehman said. "They had us driving over cars, we went into all sorts of bogs, we were in six to eight feet of mud, I mean everything."

Deputy Lehman says the Sherp isn't used in a lot of places yet but he sees it as the rescue vehicle of the future.

"I think when you start getting into those counties where the search and rescue falls on their shoulders, where you have swamps, gnarly winters, this thing is gonna make a name for itself pretty quick," Lehman said.

Members of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say this Sherp is sure to save lives.

