Coconino National Forest closing some popular hiking trails due to COVID-19 pandemic
PHOENIX - Officials with the Coconino National Forest say they are in the process of closing some of their most popular trails in the Sedona area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, the decision is made in response to large numbers of people hiking, congregating and not practicing social distancing.
In the statement released Thursday, officials say the following trailheads and day-use sites will be closed:
- Beaver Creek Day-Use Site
- Bell Rock Trailhead
- Cathedral Rock Trailhead and Trail
- Courthouse Vista Trailhead
- Crescent Moon Day-Use Site
- Devil’s Bridge Trail, including OHV access and surrounding associated trails
- Dry Creek Trailhead
- Long Canyon Trailhead
- Mescal Trailhead
- West Fork Trailhead and Trail
Forest Service employees, along with law enforcement officers, will patrol the closed areas, and citations will be given to those who ignore the closures.
