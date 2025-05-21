Cody Fire: Parts of Oracle in Pinal County forced to evacuate

The Brief Residents in certain evacuation zones of the town of Oracle must leave their homes due to the Cody Fire. The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. on May 21 and about an hour later, evacuations were ordered.



Residents in parts of Pinal County's town of Oracle are told to evacuate immediately due to the Cody Fire on May 21.

Evacuations:

Evacuation zones 5 and 16-19 need to leave their homes as of 4:29 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

The town of San Manuel and Zones 4 and 15 are on SET, meaning to be ready to evacuate.

Other parts of the town remain on heightened alert, deputies said.

There is an evacuation center set up at the Mammoth Community Center, 101 W 5th St, Mammoth, AZ 85618.

Evacuation map provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Cody Fire Latest:

The Coronado National Forest says it doesn't yet know the acreage or containment of the fire.

The fire started on May 21 at around 3:40 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has sent crews on the ground and in the skies to battle the fire.

The cause is unknown for now.

We'll update this story when we learn more.

Photo from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Map of where Oracle is: