College student from suburban Chicago dies of coronavirus after leaving campus, returning home

By Melinda Tichelaar
Updated 28 mins ago
Michael Lang, an 18-year-old college student from suburban Chicago, has died of complications from coronavirus, the University of Dayton said.

A college student from suburban Chicago has died of coronavirus.

Michael Lang, 18, was a native of La Grange and a freshman at the University of Dayton.

The campus said that Lang left campus on Sept. 13 to "return home for remote study" and that on Oct. 22, he died of coronavirus-related complications "following a lengthy hospitalization."

"The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing. Please respect the family's request for privacy at this time," University of Dayton leaders said in a statement.

The campus held a prayer vigil for Lang on Friday.

