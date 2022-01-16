Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: FBI identifies hostage-taker

article

The FBI identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno of the FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed Malik Faisal Akram was the man who took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday.

Akram is dead after the last of the hostages got out and an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

The FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, and the motive is still being investigated.

The investigation into the hostage taking is continuing to be investigated, and authorities are processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker posted a message of gratitude on Facebook, saying he was thankful and grateful after surviving the hostage situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report