Construction worker dies after crash on Loop 101 on-ramp
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A construction worker died following a crash on the freeway in the West Valley.
What we know:
The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 64-year-old Vicente Catellanos Rodriguez, a Tolleson resident, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the on-ramp to reach a construction work area on the north shoulder of the freeway.
Rodriguez died after being taken to a hospital. DPS says he was assigned to a local construction company that was making improvements to the freeway.
The on-ramp was shut down due to the investigation.
Dig deeper:
DPS says the driver who hit Rodriguez wasn't cited and won't face any charges.
Map of area where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety