Construction worker dies after crash on Loop 101 on-ramp

The Brief A construction worker died after being hit by a car on Nov. 13 on the westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue. The worker was identified as 64-year-old Vicente Catellanos Rodriguez. DPS says the driver who hit Rodriguez is not facing any charges.



A construction worker died following a crash on the freeway in the West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 64-year-old Vicente Catellanos Rodriguez, a Tolleson resident, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the on-ramp to reach a construction work area on the north shoulder of the freeway.

Rodriguez died after being taken to a hospital. DPS says he was assigned to a local construction company that was making improvements to the freeway.

The on-ramp was shut down due to the investigation.

Dig deeper:

DPS says the driver who hit Rodriguez wasn't cited and won't face any charges.

Map of area where the crash happened