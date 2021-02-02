Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in Arizona

COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed new cases in Arizona continue to drop, state officials said on Feb. 2.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,938 additional cases and 238 deaths, increasing Arizona’s pandemic totals to 765,083 cases and 13,362 deaths.

There were 3,513 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Monday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in Arizona both declined over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 7,391.6 on Jan. 18 to 4,892.9 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 186.5 to 126.4.

Arizona had the third-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate among U.S. states over the past week, behind Texas and South Carolina. Arizona was in the top spot with the worst rate for much of January, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Arizona’s diagnosis rate was one person among every 209 residents.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Ex-Gov. Jan Brewer tweeted Tuesday that she had just received her second vaccination shot at the large state-run site at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale.

"The process this morning was extremely smooth and well organized and I’m feeling great so far! Thanks."

