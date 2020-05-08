Coronavirus cases in Arizona surpass 10,000; over 500 deaths reported

There are now more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 500 deaths, the state health department confirmed.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 581 new cases were reported Friday, with 67 additional deaths.

AZDHS says the large spike in deaths is attributed to "death certificate surveillance" dating back to April.

Hair salons and barbershops shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus are allowed to reopen Friday.

On May 11, dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed to resume service, with certain health protection guidelines in place, such as limiting dining parties to no more than 10 people, operating at a reduced capacity, and implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their work shift.

Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

