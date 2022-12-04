Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories

This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.

Here are the stories that captured your attention the most from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

1. Woman widowed on Thanksgiving after husband catches fire while getting care at hospital: "He got burned in the throat, the face, the head, the chest and his hands. And he got burnt really bad, he was on fire, and I said, ‘he’s on fire, put him out,’" the woman said.

2. 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death: Tammie Frank wanted to set the record straight after she says she was "harassed online" in the weeks following the actor's death, which occurred on Nov. 19 while the two were on a weekend getaway.

Actor Jason David Frank walks on Main Street on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

3. Former Phoenix news anchor named in U.S. report on Paycheck Protection Program fraud: The report lists the founders of Bluacorn as Nathan Reis and Stephanie Hockridge. On Facebook, Hockridge lists herself as a news anchor for Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, otherwise known as ABC 15 in Phoenix.

4. Massive wave kills US passenger, injures 4 others on Antarctic Viking cruise: A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.

Viking Polaris ship is seen anchored in waters of the Atlantic Ocean in Ushuaia, southern Argentina, on December 1, 2022.(Photo by ALEXIS DELELISI/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Florida doctor accused of drugging, raping patients found dead in ditch: reports: A cosmetic doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while they were under anesthesia at his office has been found dead, according to multiple reports.

6. PETA blasts 'shameful' National Dog Show whose best-in-show winner is owned by NFL player: PETA called the contest "shameful," saying that French bulldogs' "deformities" are "nothing to celebrate."

OAKS, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Perry Payson wins the National Dog Show with Winston, 3, a French Bulldog, on November 19, 2022 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 breeds are competing in the country's most watched dog show, with 20 million s Expand

7. Family of Melissa Highsmith, toddler abducted 51 years ago, 'overjoyed' after being reunited: Highsmith's family, which has been searching for Melissa for years, opened the results of a 23andme test on Nov. 22 and got a match with Melissa's children — just in time for the holidays.

The family of Melissa Highsmith provided this photo of her as a baby. Highsmith disappeared from Fort Worth, Texas, Aug. 23, 1971, when she was just 21 months old. (Provided by family to Fox News Digital)

8. Mother sues school district following death of son: After numerous surgeries, Jonathan died from his injuries on March 9, 2022. During a press conference, the attorney for the family said school officials knew the parking lot was a dangerous place where kids would regularly race, do "burnouts" and "donuts," have sex and do drugs as well.

9. Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at north Phoenix gas station: A 57-year-old man, Joseph Patruno, was found with serious gunshot wounds, and he eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

10. Video shows California Apple Store ransacked by thieves as staff warns customers not to stop them: A pair of masked bandits are still at large after brazenly robbing a California Apple store in broad daylight on Black Friday, and video of the incident has gone viral showing staff watching on and warning customers against intervening as the thieves made away with tens of thousands of dollars in loot.