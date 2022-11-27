Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station

A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting broke out in a north Phoenix gas station on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near Cave Creek and Bell Road.

One man was found with serious gunshot wounds, and he eventually died from his injuries at the hospital. His name was not released.

A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Eduardo Quintero

