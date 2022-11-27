Woman found shot to death in Maryvale hotel room

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a hotel room on Saturday.

Officers were called to an area near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 26 after a maintenance employee discovered the woman's body.

Police did not specify which hotel the murder happened in, and no details were released about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

