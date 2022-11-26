Flagstaff couple reportedly goes missing while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico

article

A Flagstaff couple went missing on Thanksgiving while spending the holiday kayaking in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, Mexico with their daughter, says friends, volunteers and Mexican authorities.

Corey Allen and his wife Yeon-Su Kim went missing around 1 p.m. as winds reportedly grew stronger and Corey decided to take his daughter back to shore, says Lisa Aumack, the organizer of the GoFundMe set up to raise money for search efforts.

It's believed Corey went back to bring Yeon-Su to safety and never returned.

"… Neither they nor their kayaks have been found as of Saturday morning," the GoFundMe read. Volunteers and rescue agencies have been searching for the couple by air, land and sea.

"Funds will be used immediately to support the search and rescue efforts. As other needs emerge for the family, they will also be supported. Please give what you can," the page read.

Protección Civil Sonora said on Twitter just after noon on Nov. 26, "Sonora Civil Protection maintains coordination with the Secretary of the Navy and municipal authorities in the search for two people of American origin who disappeared in Puerto Peñasco, after a kayak trip." The tweet has been transcribed into English from Spanish.

A second translated tweet read, "The search will be reinforced with reconnaissance flights from the Navy and by land from the Secretary of Public Security and municipal authorities of Puerto Peñasco."

Rocky Point 360, self-described as an "independent ezine geared at providing a breadth of information about what's happening in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora Mexico," has been posting updates on the search.

It says the search will continue into Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. beginning from the fire department.

FOX 10 has reached out to first responder agencies, volunteers and loved ones for more information on the search.

Rocky Point, a popular beach destination for Arizonans, is about four hours from Phoenix and just under six hours from Flagstaff.