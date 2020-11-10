Court Documents: Mesa man accused of attempted murder following Scottsdale bar assault

article

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 show an East Valley man is accused of multiple criminal offenses following an assault incident in Scottsdale that left another person badly injured.

According to the documents, 47-year-old Craig Allen Roemer was arrested near the area of Broadway and Stapley in Mesa on Nov. 9. The incident happened on Nov. 8, when police were called to a bar near Thomas and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale at around 6:22 p.m. for reports of a large fight on the patio of a gym.

When officers arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital in what investigators described as "life-threatening condition," and the victim was later found to have a brain bleed. Roemer, meanwhile, had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived, according to officials.

Investigators believed, based on interviews with witnesses, that the victim was at the bar alone, and was reportedly flirting with a woman who was at the bar with another man. The couple then left the bar, and a short while later, the man, identified as Roemer based on vehicle ownership records, returned and allegedly assaulted the victim.

According to court documents, surveillance video reviewed by police investigators show the suspect approaching the victim, punching him as he was seated on the barstool. The punch caused the victim to become unbalanced on the barstool, at which point the suspect pull the victim to the ground, and stomped his face and neck multiple times.

Roemer, according to investigators, is known to have a criminal history, and was living at a halfway house. In an interview with investigators, Roemer admitted to being at the bar with the woman, who he said was his girlfriend. Roemer told investigators that he, along with other bar patrons, told the victim to stop flirting with his girlfriend multiple times, and that he later approached the victim punched him and kicked him because he was "pissed."

"Defendant admitted that he 'made a mistake' and 'I didn't need to do that,' and he indicated he was surprised at the severity of the victim's injuries. Defendant stated he got out of prison approximately 6 months ago, and he did not want to go back," read a portion of the court documents.

Court documents show Roemer is accused of attempt to commit 2nd degree murder, along with two aggravated assault-related offenses. He has since made an appearance in court.

"Your Honor, can I say something about this, Your Honor? I'm being grossly overcharged here," said Roemer, during his court appearance.

"That's something you have to talk to your attorney about," the presiding judge replied.

A judge has set a secured appearance bond of $100,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19.