Expert says 'DNA confetti' could ID Nancy Guthrie suspect; Jesse Jackson dies at 84 l Morning News Brief

Published  February 17, 2026 9:48am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (Getty Images)

From a forensic expert explaining how genealogy might be used to identify the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to the death of a towering figure in the civil rights movement, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 17.

1. Nancy Guthrie search continues

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 17 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 17 latest updates

Feb. 17 marks the seventeenth day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

2. Nancy Guthrie: Awaiting DNA results on glove

Nancy Guthrie: Expert says 'DNA confetti' could identify possible suspect
Nancy Guthrie: Expert says 'DNA confetti' could identify possible suspect

DNA testing is underway on a glove found during the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie to identify a potential suspect.

3. TMZ receives 4th Nancy Guthrie email

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives a fourth ransom note | FOX 10 Talks

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives a fourth ransom note | FOX 10 Talks

TMZ has received a fourth ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Eric Wilson with TMZ joins us on FOX 10 Talks to break down the details.

4. Good news for Costco shoppers

Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes
Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes

Costco is launching a new app feature that would end a "clunky" process many customers previously expressed frustrations over when shopping at the warehouse.

5. Rest in peace

Rev. Jesse Jackson dead at the age of 84, family says
Rev. Jesse Jackson dead at the age of 84, family says

The Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., a towering figure of the civil rights movement, Baptist minister and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died Tuesday at 84, according to his family.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/17/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/17/26

The first of three storms is dumping rain and snow across Arizona. As for the Valley, we'll see a chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s on Tuesday.

