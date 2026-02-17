Expert says 'DNA confetti' could ID Nancy Guthrie suspect; Jesse Jackson dies at 84 l Morning News Brief

article

From a forensic expert explaining how genealogy might be used to identify the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to the death of a towering figure in the civil rights movement, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 17.

1. Nancy Guthrie search continues

Featured article

2. Nancy Guthrie: Awaiting DNA results on glove

Featured article

3. TMZ receives 4th Nancy Guthrie email

4. Good news for Costco shoppers

Featured article

5. Rest in peace

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast