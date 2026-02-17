Expert says 'DNA confetti' could ID Nancy Guthrie suspect; Jesse Jackson dies at 84 l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (Getty Images)
From a forensic expert explaining how genealogy might be used to identify the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to the death of a towering figure in the civil rights movement, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 17.
1. Nancy Guthrie search continues
Featured
Feb. 17 marks the seventeenth day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. Nancy Guthrie: Awaiting DNA results on glove
Featured
DNA testing is underway on a glove found during the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie to identify a potential suspect.
3. TMZ receives 4th Nancy Guthrie email
TMZ has received a fourth ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Eric Wilson with TMZ joins us on FOX 10 Talks to break down the details.
4. Good news for Costco shoppers
Featured
Costco is launching a new app feature that would end a "clunky" process many customers previously expressed frustrations over when shopping at the warehouse.
5. Rest in peace
Featured
The Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., a towering figure of the civil rights movement, Baptist minister and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died Tuesday at 84, according to his family.
A look at today's weather
The first of three storms is dumping rain and snow across Arizona. As for the Valley, we'll see a chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s on Tuesday.
Click here for full forecast