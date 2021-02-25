COVID-19 pandemic makes it easier for couples to divorce, lawyer says

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, divorce rates have skyrocketed.

Data from Legal Templates shows the number of people looking for divorces was 34% higher from March through June in 2020, compared to 2019. They say this is due to stress, homeschooling children, unemployment and more.

According to Stewart Law Group, these kinds of proceedings are becoming an easier affair during the pandemic.

"Being able to do things online actually makes it easier for them," said Stewart Law Group partner Jenny Mihalovich.

Mihalovich says because these proceedings are now conducted online, it is saving clients money.

"You would have attorneys drive an hour, two hours to get to court and get back to work. It was a real drain on a client's funds and time. and now, you can do it in the comfort of your own home," said Mihalovich. "You don’t have to get dressed up in business attire and park your car and take time off work."

Advertisement

Some troubled couples are staying together

Stewart Law Group has not seen an uptick in divorce during this pandemic.

"I have not had a single client say I have been trapped at home with my spouse I can’t stand them. I need to be out of this," said Mihalovich.

Lawyers, however, have seen some clients do the opposite, with some couples stay together because of the stressors of the pandemic.

"They were getting ready to divorce, and because of financial constraints of reduced work hours and fear of house prices, they stayed together rather than splitting up," said Mihalovich.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters