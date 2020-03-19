COVID-19 strikes South Bay assisted living facility; 3 test positive, 7 await results

article

Three people connected to an assisted living facility in Redondo Beach have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and seven others are awaiting their results, health officials said.

A staff member at Kensington Redondo Beach began displaying flu-like symptoms March 6, officials said. They were sent home and have since been hospitalized. They tested positive for COVID-19 along with two residents at the facility.

Now, two residents and five other staff members are awaiting their results. The tests were conducted in-house with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The facility specializes in assisted living and memory care.

According to its website, Kensington Redondo Beach began taking preventative measures when the virus was initially reported:

“Since the first reports of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19, our first and foremost concern, has been to keep our residents and team members safe. Our team took early action to confirm our infection control procedures and sanitation processes, and ensure we had available supplies on hand. We continue to adapt our procedures to align with the latest recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our state and county health officials.

• Visitation has been restricted to only those providing essential services. We are arranging for video chat or face time sessions for our residents and their loved ones.

• Team members are being monitored at the start of their shift for symptoms of flu and COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms is being sent home, asked to contact their physician and to monitor their symptoms.

• Residents are being monitored daily for fever and respiratory symptoms.

• All elective medical visits have been rescheduled.

• We are assisting residents with social distancing and canceling outings.

• We have increased sanitizing within the community, particularly within high traffic areas.

• Deliveries are being made at outside entrances and retrieved by our team to distribute within the community.

In this challenging time, we thank you for all of the support we’ve already received and ask for your continued

understanding as we continue to do all we can to protect our residents and team members, and prevent

community spread."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned seniors over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions are the population they are most concerned about.

The CDC reports 8 out of 10 deaths in the U.S. have been adults aged 65 and older.

