Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains

COVID treatment will soon cost you

By Courtney Godfrey
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 9

Federal programs have begun to expire and patients will soon begin paying for their own treatments related to COVID-19.

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing.

"People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare.

At the start of the pandemic, policymakers enacted changes to increase access to COVID treatments and help health care systems better deal with the crisis. But as the virus moves out of the pandemic phase, those programs are being eliminated.

"As we realize this shift from pandemic to endemic… we’re going to have to face it with those normal costs and normal expenses that people are used to with insurance," said Dr. George Morris of Centra Care. "The hard part is, that is not zero and we know traditionally cost has been an issue in access to care."

The federal program that covered costs for the uninsured ran out of money last month. And while the Minnesota legislature took action to cover treatment, testing, and vaccines for the uninsured, that will end when the Federal Public Health Emergency Declaration ends—which could be soon.

Lichtsinn said Hennepin Healthcare is working with the Department of Human Services to make sure the four percent of uninsured Minnesotans can still get COVID treatment for little to no cost, as they worry people will not seek treatment if it's too expensive.

"I certainly have concerns that if people are concerned about the cost of care, they’ll avoid being tested or treated," said Dr. Lichtsinn. "No one should be afraid to get the care they need because they’re afraid of the bill they might have to pay."

Hennepin Healthcare, Centra Care, and Allina all say they will continue offering vaccines completely free of charge, despite the lapse in federal funding.