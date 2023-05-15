Expand / Collapse search

Cracked windshield forces Southwest flight to divert back to Hawaii

By Chris Williams
HONOLULU - A cracked windshield forced a Southwest flight to turn around and go back to the airport in Hawaii. 

The airline told FOX Television Stations that the flight left Sunday from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport destined for San Diego International Airport. 

Airline officials said the outer layer of the mutliple-layered window pane cracked. Officials said the layer did not shatter. 

Once on the ground, maintenance crews repaired it while passengers were put on a different plane to continue to San Diego. 

"We apologize to Customers for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience and understanding as we always maintain Safety as our uncompromising priority," the airline said in a statement. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 