
I-10 reopens at 27th Avenue in Phoenix after deadly crash

Updated  May 19, 2025 8:47am MST
Traffic
Eastbound I-10 is back open at 27th Avenue after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles partially closed the freeway on Monday.

The Brief

    • A three-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-10 at 27th Avenue on May 19 in Phoenix.
    • The crash was fatal, DPS said.
    • The cause of the crash is unknown.

PHOENIX - Interstate 10 is back open in Phoenix after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles partially closed the freeway on Monday.

What we know:

The crash involved three vehicles and happened on May 19 at 27th Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash was fatal.

The eastbound lanes were closed at 27th Avenue. They reopened just before 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes were not affected.

A crash involving three vehicles closed eastbound I-10 at 27th Avenue on May 19 in Phoenix, DPS said. (ADOT)

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. DPS didn't release any further details on the victims.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

