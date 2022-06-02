Eastbound I-10 back open after crash inside Deck Park Tunnel prompts closure

A portion of the I-10 in Downtown Phoenix is back open, following a crash earlier this afternoon.

According to ADOT officials, a crash that happened in a part of the Deck Park Tunnel that carries eastbound traffic prompted the closure of the eastbound portion of the tunnel.

I-10's westbound lanes were not affected by the crash, according to ADOT. The closure affected traffic during the evening rush hour.

