Eastbound I-10 back open after crash inside Deck Park Tunnel prompts closure
PHOENIX - A portion of the I-10 in Downtown Phoenix is back open, following a crash earlier this afternoon.
According to ADOT officials, a crash that happened in a part of the Deck Park Tunnel that carries eastbound traffic prompted the closure of the eastbound portion of the tunnel.
I-10's westbound lanes were not affected by the crash, according to ADOT. The closure affected traffic during the evening rush hour.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Photo Courtesy: ADOT)
Advertisement