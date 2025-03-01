Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Interstate 10 leaves 6 dead, cars torched; 1st dust storm this year hits Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Updated  March 1, 2025 7:14pm MST
From tracking Social Security payments to a crash that left six people dead on Interstate 10 in Tonopah, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Cars torched, 6 people dead in massive crash on Interstate 10

2. When will March Social Security payments be sent out?

3. First dust storm of the season hits Phoenix

4. Man arrested for threatening mass shooting

5. Body found near US 60 identified as missing 14-year-old

Also, your weather forecast:

