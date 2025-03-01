Crash on Interstate 10 leaves 6 dead, cars torched; 1st dust storm this year hits Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
From tracking Social Security payments to a crash that left six people dead on Interstate 10 in Tonopah, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Cars torched, 6 people dead in massive crash on Interstate 10
A crash in Tonopah that left four people dead closed Interstate 10 for much of the day on Saturday, March 1.
2. When will March Social Security payments be sent out?
Social security payments are sent monthly, but the date can vary depending on the 2025 calendar and when you were born.
3. First dust storm of the season hits Phoenix
The first dust storm of the season hits the Phoenix metro area, reducing visibility on the roads and causing havoc for fans trying to enjoy spring training baseball.
4. Man arrested for threatening mass shooting
Police say they arrested 24-year-old Alex David Neriz for allegedly making a mass shooting threat against a hotel and an elementary school in the Phoenix area.
5. Body found near US 60 identified as missing 14-year-old
The remains, according to GCSO, were found in an area east of Globe on Valentine's Day.
Also, your weather forecast:
The first dust storm of the year hits the Valley with wind gusts soaring to up to 40 mph in the state and 35 mph in the Phoenix metro area.